Due to the reboot in season 14, the cast of The Real Housewives of New York City has participated in quite a lot of drama within two seasons. The currently airing 15th edition’s finale saw a dramatic, emotional argument between Brynn Whitfield and Ubah Hassan. The reunion has already been teased by Bravo with a trailer.

It showcases the housewives openly calling each other out for not being good friends, for lying, for spreading false narratives and more. Even Andy Cohen, the executive producer and host of the franchise, described it to be a very unique and dark finale. Here’s where the cast is up to after the final.

Where Is The Real Housewives Of New York City Cast After Explosive Season 15 Finale?

Jessel Taank

Jessel Taank even said during the concluding episode prior to the reunion, “So much has happened. I don’t know if it will ever be the same.” Despite all the comments about her marriage with Pavit Randhawa, the two are still together and better than ever. Jessel and him even celebrated their 10th wedding anniversary where Pavit even got her a gift for the occasion.

Brynn Whitfield & Ubah Hassan

Brynn, on the other hand, flew to France for some culinary classes. To add to it, “she swears she’s done stirring the pot,” as per Bravo, but only time will tell. Ubah is moving ahead with her fibroid surgery which will relieve her of the excruciating pains and help her conceive a child in the future. She is also happy with her boyfriend Oliver Dachsel who is an investment banker.

Sai De Silva & Erin Lichy

Sai De Silva is on a zen journey and has taken to meditating, breath work and more to tame her anger, “but still struggles with taking bullsh*t.” Erin Lichy was involved in a few pranks this season but is said to be over all of that now. She does have a surprise though as she is happily pregnant. Her marriage with Abe is reportedly solid now after the shaky patch they faced.

Jenna Lyons & Racquel Chevremont

“He better not make any financial decisions without me, I can tell you that much,” she said referring to one of his decisions that made her furious. On the other hand, Jenna Lyons is busy romancing her fiancée Cass Bird who moved into her SoHo apartment. “Her heart is full,” as per her finale card.

Lastly, the newest cast addition Racquel Chevremont spent some time with her mother. She has also been busy finding a house with her fiancée Mel Corpus in the Hamptons somewhere near Erin and Abe, she is hoping. The future of The Real Housewives of New York City is still up in the air. There is no clarity about another season or if the reboot cast will be returning.

