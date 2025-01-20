Fans of The Bold and the Beautiful can rejoice as a new slate of episodes is on their way with the beginning of a new week. Based in Los Angeles, the soap opera has been a fan-favorite for decades and continues to hook in viewers with its storylines, arcs, and characters after all these years.

From realizations and suspicions to paternity tests and successful plans, the audience has a few things to look forward to on the daytime drama. The writers are continuing to churn up lots more drama on the show in hopes of making the storylines spicier and juicier than ever. Here’s what fans of the show can expect from this new week on The Bold and The Beautiful.

The Bold & the Beautiful: Spoilers Of The Week

Monday, January 20, 2025

Due to the inauguration ceremony of disgraced politician Donald Trump, The Bold and the Beautiful will be preempted for news coverage on CBS. Thus, a brand-new episode of the soap opera will not air on Monday.

Tuesday, January 21, 2025

Liam finds himself suspicious of Bill, who has a lot to keep under wraps, especially since he has been hiding Luna. On the other hand, Li doubles down with Jack and Poppy and it’s in regards to Lina’s paternity. How will things fare on that controversial front? Will it cause chaos and upheaval?

Wednesday, January 22, 2025

Steffy assists her husband Finn who then makes a realization about himself and his parents. How will this change things for him? When Liam asks Bill “to come clean about his recent isolation,” will he relent or just keep up the facade? When Li gives Jack a paternity test, will it lead to shock waves? Or will this change the course of their lives forever, be it a good or a bad way?

Thursday, January 23, 2025

Up next, Hope and Carter are willing to do all it takes to get Daphne Rose on board at Forrester Creations. Will they be successful or will they lose the opportunity before they can even make use of it? Meanwhile, Bill has a lot to discuss with Luna, especially about their past. Will it lead to some good revelations or surprising reveals? On the other hand, Steffy is ecstatic that her plan to take over Forrester from Hope and Carter has been working.

Friday, January 24, 2025

The last day of the week features Carter and Daphne sealing the deal but how will this change things for them in the longer run? Li finally reads the paternity results of Jack. It’s the moment of truth but will it turn out to be what they want to hear or what they have been fearing it could be?

