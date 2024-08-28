Rena Sofer, who played Quinn Fuller On The Bold and The Beautiful, left the show in 2022. After ten years on the soap, her exit shocked fans and left them wondering the reason behind her exit. The reason behind Sofer’s exit was a closely guarded secret for months. She later disclosed her motivations for quitting the show in an interview.

Premiering in 1987, The Bold and the Beautiful follows the dramatic lives of the prominent Forrester family, who own a high-profile fashion company in Los Angeles.

Rena Sofer joined The Bold and The Beautiful in 2012

Rena Sofer was cast as Quinn Fuller, a mysterious jewellery merchant, on The Bold and the Beautiful in 2012. Right off the gate, the show writers positioned her character as an antagonist who attempted to harm Deacon Sharpe and was a catalyst in Brooke Logan’s alcohol relapse. She was also involved in a dramatic relationship with the father-son duo Eric Forrester and Ridge Forrester.

Why Rena Sofer left The Bold And The Beautiful

While The Bold and the Beautiful has seen several major cast shakeups. Rena Sofer’s exit shocked fans as she portrayed one of the iconic characters on the show. After leaving the soap in 2022, Sofer told Soap Opera Digest she declined to renew her contract as she felt insignificant on the show.

At the time Rena Sofer said “I just felt like if my decision wasn’t set at that point, that kind of made it clear that they just didn’t know what to do with Quinn, and I felt like I deserved more than just sitting around until they figured it out.”

Rena Sofer revealed that the show’s producers contacted her during her final week and suggested she stay in a recurring role. The producers were reportedly buying time to determine Quinn’s future direction. However, Sofer was already unhappy with the character’s diminished storyline and decided to leave the show.

