On August 22, ABC shared that Olympic bronze medalist Stephen Nedoroscik will be the first celebrity contestant to participate in the mirrorball trophy on Good Morning America.

After introducing Nedoroscik as a two-time Olympic bronze medalist and the first male gymnast to compete on Dancing With The Stars, the camera cut to the 25-year-old performing a bit of his pommel horse routine on the studio floor. When asked by host Robin Roberts if he plans to bring any of his pommel horse moves on the show, Nedoroscik said, “I’m hoping to bring some of them. I want to bring some flares, I want to bring some of that gymnastics. Maybe a backflip or handstand. I want to have fun with it.”

He continued, “I’m very excited,” before admitting that he said “yes” to this opportunity straight away.

Nedoroscik is also known as the “pommel horse guy” on the internet who helped propel Team USA to win bronze at the men’s gymnastics team final at the Paris Olympics, the first medal in 16 years. Although his role was seemingly small, his high score helped the team clench bronze on July 29. In addition to him, the team included Fred Richard, Paul Juda, Brody Malone, and Asher Hong. But Nedoroscik was the only person who qualified for an individual final and again scored an individual bronze medal on August 3.

The athlete told People outlet, “It was just the greatest moment of my life, I think. [I’m] so happy to have been there.”

Besides his Olympian wins, Nedoroscik became an internet sensation because of his thick glasses as social media users likened him to Clark Kent. Though he was once known as a “goggles guy” for the sports glasses he wore during competitions, he explained that he doesn’t need his eyes to see the pommel horse. His decision to go sans glasses during his performance explains his confidence with the pommel horse.

Dancing With The Stars Season 33 will see the return of Julianne Hough and Alfonso Ribeiro as hosts and Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli, and Derek Hough as judges. The show will premiere on September 17 on ABC.

