A lost princess straight out of a fantasy book, Daenerys Targaryen had it all—an destroyed dynasty, an epic family drama, etc. We traveled back “172 years before Princess Daenerys Targaryen” when we got to House of the Dragon. This is a time long before Dany was even a glimmer on the Targaryen clan line.

Let’s now discuss Rhaenyra Targaryen. It’s true that she is Daenerys’ great-great-great-great-grandma—eight generations of Targaryen flare. Rhaenyra’s fiery saga in House of the Dragon is the stuff of legend, connecting directly to Dany’s epic rise. Guys, if y’all are into deep dives, George R. R. Martin’s Fire & Blood lays out this crazy family history.

Remember that Rhaenyra’s epic trip is part of the Targaryen tradition that fuels Daenerys’ legend. It’s like watching history that leads straight to the Khaleesi we know and love.

How do Daenerys and Rhaenyra Connect by Family Tree?

First up is Daenerys; we know her brothers—Rhaegar and Viserys—were the kids of the Mad King, Aerys II, and his sister/wife Rhaella. Classic Targaryen family tree, right? Now, Aerys and Rhaella’s parents were King Jaehaerys II and Shaera Targaryen—who were also siblings.

But it gets juicier. Jaehaerys II and Shaera were the offspring of King Aegon “the Unlikely” V and Bertha Blackwood. Aegon’s dad, King Maekar I, married Dyanna Dayne who was outside the family. Then there’s King Daeron “the Good” II, who was wed to Princess Myriah Martell. Major points for breaking the incest streak!

However, it circles back with Daeron’s parents—King Aegon “the Unworthy” IV and his sister Naerys. Their mother, Larra Rogare, was married to King Viserys II. And guess what? Viserys II was the Rhaenyra Targaryen’s son, making Rhaenyra Daenerys’s great-great-great-great-great-great-grandma. Six greats!

While Rhaenyra is ready to take the throne with a fiery attitude, Daenerys had her own intense journey. Both are determined to rule, but Rhaenyra is ready to set King’s Landing ablaze if needed. That’s the Targaryen legacy for you—full of fire and family drama.

