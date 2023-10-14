Emilia Clarke as Daenerys Targaryen, aka Khaleesi, will always be memorable in the history of television and the web. Her tragic ending, where she died at the hands of Jon Snow in the final season of Game of Thrones, received a lot of backlash from the audiences—the actress once expressed her frustration with the underwhelming ending of her powerful character.

The show first aired in 2011 and ran for eight seasons before it bid farewell in 2019. There were quite a few mishaps in the final season, like the iconic Starbucks cup spotting; overall, fans were left disappointed with how the makers ended such an iconic show. Keep scrolling to find out what Clarke said about the death of her Khaleesi.

In an interview with The Sunday Times, the Game of Thrones star Emilia Clarke said, “I knew how I felt [about the ending] when I first read it, and I tried, at every turn, not to consider too much what other people might say. But I did always consider what the fans might think — because we did it for them, and they were the ones who made us successful, so it’s just polite, isn’t it?”

The actress added, “It was all about the set pieces. I think the sensational nature of the show was, possibly, given a huge amount of airtime because that’s what makes sense.” further speaking about the disappointing character transformation of Daenerys Targaryen, Emilia added, “Yeah, I felt for her. I really felt for her. And yeah, was I annoyed that Jon Snow didn’t have to deal with something? He got away with murder — literally.”

Emilia Clarke also said, “I feel very taken care of as a character in that sense. It’s a very beautiful and touching ending. Hopefully, what you’ll see in that last moment as she’s dying is: There’s the vulnerability — there’s the little girl you met in season one. See? She’s right there. And now, she’s not there anymore… But having said all of the things I’ve just said, I stand by Daenerys. I stand by her! I can’t not.”

Emilia Clarke’s performance was so strong and moving that it resulted in a solo show dedicated to the House Targaryen, House of the Dragons. However, the actress revealed that she didn’t watch the spin-off show. On the work front, Clarke was last seen in MCU‘s Secret Invasion as Gi’ah.

