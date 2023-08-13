Marvel once again faced a lot of criticism for its web series Secret Invasion and one of the most shocking things to take place was the death of Cobie Smulders’ Maria Hill dying in the initial episode of the show. The director of the series Ali Salem in an interview, opened up about the fate of Cobie’s Maria in the MCU going forward from hereon, and it’s not very promising. The actress played a vital role in the major events involving the Avengers.

Smulders’ character worked very closely with Samuel L Jackson’s Nick Fury, but in the latest mini-series, they lacked the incredible dynamics which caught the audience’s eyes as well; but that could be because of the show’s plot too, and she fell to her death by the hands of Nick, who was actually Gravik [Kingsley Ben-Adir] in disguise.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Marvel Cinematic Universe, aka MCU, is bringing back Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine, who died in Logan but is coming back in Ryan Reynolds-led Deadpool 3; hence it is not possible to bring Cobie Smulders’ Maria Hill back, and something similar has been said by the Secret Invasion director Ali Salem in an interview with Entertainment Weekly.

The Secret Invasion director opened up about Maria Hill and Talos, played by Ben Mendelsohn, and said, “I don’t know what’s going to happen to Maria Hill or Talos. They’re dead. One is burned, and the other is buried. But in the MCU, anything can happen. So, where are they going to end up? I don’t know.”

He further added, “I mean, my job is to tell this story within this box, within these six episodes. I do my best not to confuse myself or the audience with things outside the box. But there are also moments where Nick Fury needs to end up here, so the next film he is in works. I think we did a pretty good job of launching Nick Fury.”

Secret Invasion reportedly leads to The Marvels, where we will see Carol Danvers, Monica Rambeau and Kamala Khan team up to fight the villain. The series also introduced Emilia Clarke’s G’iah, who is a super Skrull now and probably one of the most powerful beings in the MCU.

Secret Invasion is currently streaming on Disney+, and The Marvels will hit the theatres in November this year.

For more updates, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: Adult Superstar Johnny Sins Is Joining James Gunn’s Superman: Legacy As Lex Luthor Officially? No, We Aren’t Talking About A P*rn Parody

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News