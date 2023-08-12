Phase 1 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe kicked off with the release of Iron starring Robert Downey Jr as Tony Stark. This 2008 superhero film not only propelled MCU into a new direction, it also gave RDJ’s Hollywood career a new life. From 2008 to 2019, Robert played the film’s titular character in 9 films and in each his superhero suit saw some modification going from a bulky suit made in a cake to a nano suit that’s invisible to the eye.

Over the years, Downey has been vocal about the extensive use of CGI in the MCU and how much he hated the Iron Man costume – as it restricted his movement. Today, we bring you one such interaction where he once again spoke about the post-production work and how he later wished everything was just CGI. Read on to know all he said.

While interacting with Joe Rogan on ‘Joe Rogan Experience #1411’ around three years ago, Robert Downey Jr got candid about the use of CGI in the different Marvel films. Talking about the times he had to shoot scenes that would later have work done on the edit table, the ‘Iron Man’ actor said (via Fandom Wire), “I’m supposed to come in and like, you know, throw something in and it was off camera but everything else was great, ‘Oh we’ll just move your arm later’ and you go ‘Wow.’ So you never want to rest on your laurels but after a certain while, I was like, ‘Why am I wearing this football suit? Just put some dots on my shoulders so I can move more freely.”

While on Netflix’s My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman, Robert Downey Jr spoke about hating the Iron Man suit and how he couldn’t see the first time he was in it. He said, “Initially, everything was really there. They wanted to spend as little as they could on CG replacement, so I remember this helmet went on, and there’d be a shot, and I’d be in this whole suit, and they’d say: ‘All right, Robert, it’s like you landed on the roof, so when we say action, just go like that, like you just landed, and then start moving forward.’”

He added, “So I put this helmet on, and it slammed closed, and I couldn’t see anything, and then these LED lights went on and it was like The Manchurian Candidate… I was absolutely blinded.”

In the 2019 MCU film, Avengers: Endgame, Robert Downey Jr’s Iron Man dies after snapping the Infinity Gauntlet to wipe out Thaos and his army. His character had an emotional farewell with every superhero and significant character he interacted with, paying their respects. He has since bid adieu to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

