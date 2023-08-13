Heart of Stone star Gal Gadot is not new to the action franchise, and she has played her part in this genre really well; hence she is also a great contender to be considered for a gender-reversed James Bond role. There have been a lot of speculations going on about who is going to carry forward the legacy of 007 after Daniel Craig, and at one point, Gal’s name popped up as well, and the actress has now reacted to it.

Gal became a fan favourite in the role of DC superheroine Wonder Woman aka Diana Prince, and she has been a part of quite a few action flicks, including her latest one. Names like Henry Cavill, Aaron Johnson-Taylor, Harris Dickson and many others’ names are coming up in the mix for the next suave spy.

Even Ana de Armas’ name also came up, and now Gal Gadot, in a GQ video, reacted to the speculations of her casting in the iconic role of James Bond. The Justice League actress said, “That’s very nice of you to say thank you. I’m such a big fan of this genre; I grew up watching Bond, and Mission, and Die Hard, and Bourne Identity. The little girl in me always wanted to play one, and I think after the success of Wonder Woman is when I realized, ‘Wait a second, there’s an audience for this, where it’s female-led.'”

Gal Gadot also continued and added, “There’s more space for female-led movies in the genre, and that’s kind of what gave Yaron and I, whose my husband and my partner, the boost to go ahead and develop one ourselves. The action, the twists and turns, the scope, the drama, I love everything about these movies, and I’m so happy that we can share Heart of Stone with you.”

It would be really exciting to see the Red Notice star to see in the role of James Bond, but that is very unlikely to happen, especially since the producers of the spy films want more powerful female characters in the franchise rather than stepping into that particular role.

Would you like to see Gal Gadot in the role of 007? Let us know in the comments!

