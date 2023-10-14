Matthew Perry had a pretty long journey from getting addicted to drugs to eventually spending millions to get sober. The actor earned overnight fame from his show Friends which threw him in the dark alleys of addiction, and his fellow colleagues were all aware of it. Jennifer Aniston was the one who reportedly confronted him about it about which he later spoke in an interview. Scroll down to know the details.

Jennifer Aniston, in one of her interviews, broke down while talking about his dear friend Matthew Perry while discussing his addictions. Aniston was the one who helped Perry during his addiction battle. When asked, “What doesn’t Matthew know?” Aniston got teary-eyed saying, “That he’s alright.”

Matthew Perry, according to The Things, had a huge crush on Jennifer Aniston while they shot for their iconic show Friends. In his memoir, Perry spoke on the same lines of how his crush was not a healthy one, and things would have only gone worse. “I was immediately taken by her (how could I not be?) and liked her, and I got the sense she was intrigued, too- maybe it was going to be something,” said Perry. The actor continued, “Back then I got two jobs in one day- one was Haywire, an America’s Funniest Home Videos-type show, and the other was a sitcom. So I called Jennifer and I said, ‘You’re the first person I wanted to tell this to!’ Looking back, it was clear that this made her think I liked her too much or in the wrong kind of way and I only compounded the error by then asking her out.”

Matthew Perry, in a different interview, stated how he felt when Jennifer Aniston confronted him about his drug abuse. “I had long since gotten over her ever since she started dating Brad Pitt, I was fine and had worked out exactly how long to look at her without it being awkward, but still, to be confronted by Jennifer Aniston was devastating,” said Perry. The actor added, “And I was confused. ‘How can you tell?’ I said. I never worked drunk. ‘I’ve been trying to hide it.”

Matthew Perry spent nearly $9 million to get sober which included his therapy treatments over the years. The actor revealed, “I’ve probably spent $9 million or something trying to get sober. Because if you don’t have sobriety, you’re going to lose everything that you put in front of it, so my sobriety is right up there.”

He concluded, “I’m an extremely grateful guy. I’m grateful to be alive, that’s for sure. And that gives me the possibility to do anything.””

