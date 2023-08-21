When we think about some iconic sitcoms, Friends is the first one that comes to our minds. It has been almost two decades since the show came to an end after its ten seasons run, but fans still revisit it. While there are very minute details fans have noticed over the years, many failed to see how Matthew Perry did not have the tip of his middle finger. Yes, you read that right; while Chandler Bing missed the tip of his toe, Matthew did not have the tip of one of his fingers.

Apart from Perry, Friends cast Courteney Cox as Monica Geller, Jennifer Aniston as Rachel Green, Lisa Kudrow as Phoebe Buffay, Matt LeBlanc as Joey Tribbiani and David Schwimmer as Ross Geller. The show began in 1994 and came to an end after its ten seasons in 2004.

Throughout the course of filming the sitcom, Matthew Perry went through alcohol and drug addiction, a visit to rehab and many physical transformations due to his health. All his transformations were visible to the viewers, but many missed that in many scenes, the actor’s middle finger of his right hand was shorter than the index and ring fingers.

Well, Matthew lost the tip of his finger in a terrifying accident in nursery school. As per Mirror UK, the actor once revealed that he lost it in “an unfortunate door-shutting incident in nursery school.” He was three years old when his middle finger got stuck in a door while it was violently slammed.

So I just learned that matthew perry has a middle finger without a tip and I’m kinda bothered watching friends hahshs https://t.co/mafVvLRY4D — jan ivan (@ivangordola_) July 27, 2018

Well, the cutout part of his finger and the tragic story did influence the show’s writers to add a part about Chandler missing the tip of his toe in an unfortunate incident. In Friends Season 5 episode The One With All The Thanksgivings, Rachel recalls how Chandler called Monica fat in the 80s and in order to seek her revenge the next year, she accidentally drops a knife on his toe, cutting the tip off.

