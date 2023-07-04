One of the popular American sitcom, Friends featuring Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, David Schwimmer, Matthew Perry, Lisa Kudrow and Matt LeBlanc, is still one of our favourite TV shows that touches many serious topics, including gay marriage, adoption, single motherhood, surrogacy and so much more. It had ten seasons and aired from 1994 to 2004.

Jen An played Rachel Greene, while David was seen as Ross Geller, and in his sister Monica Geller’s character, we saw Courteney and Matthew played her best friend-cum-husband, Chandler Bing, Matt LeBlanc played Joey Tribbiani and Lisa Kudrow was seen as Phoebe Buffay. Now, we stumbled upon a few pictures where these characters can be seen in Indian attires, and we cannot believe it. Scroll ahead and check out.

One of the best things that can be seen today on the internet is the Friends cast members reimagined in Indian attires. An Instagram user, ‘ai.magine_’ shared these beautiful pictures, where the cast, including Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, David Schwimmer, Matthew Perry, Lisa Kudrow and Matt LeBlanc, can be seen in Indian clothes and Indian wedding attires. We cannot believe our own eyes. We are in awe of how Rachel and Ross, Chandler and Monica looked so pretty as Indian couples in sarees and kurtas, along with varmala on their necks.

Check out the pictures shared on Scoopwhoop’s IG page:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ScoopWhoop (@scoopwhoop)

As soon as the pictures went viral, netizens started to comment on it. One wrote, “There has to be a scene with all of them drinking chai 😍”

Another one commented, “Phoebe as the Indian Bride OMG!”

One named it as “M.I.T.R.A.” instead of Friends, while another one named the characters in Indian names, “Ross – Rajesh, Rachel – Rachna, Chandler – Chandan, Monica – Maanika, Joey – Jatin, Phoebe – Priya 😁.”

One of the fans reimagined a dialogue and wrote, “Joey doesn’t share his dhokla!”

Well, clearly, the pictures of the Friends cast members have made the fans super happy. What about you?

