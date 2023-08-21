Andrew Garfield, who has portrayed the role of Marvel’s geeky and awkward superhero Spider-Man in two movies, earlier suggested that the superhero should be portrayed as pans*xual in the future. The actor also added that love is love and skin is skin and that he has no preference. Interestingly, years later Tom Holland, who succeeded Andrew as the new Spider-Man, claimed that he was open to playing a gay Spider-Man on the big screen. Scroll down to know the details.

Andrew Garfield, on the personal front, recently celebrated his 40th birthday. The actor played the role of Spider-Man in 2012’s The Amazing Spider-Man and its 2014 sequel called The Amazing Spider-Man 2. Tom Holland then took over the role in Captain America: Civil War in 2016.

Circling back to Andrew Garfield’s interview, according to NME, the actor claimed that the character of Spider-Man should be depicted less strictly. This came after apparently the leak of documents which claimed that Spider-Man should be “caucasian and heteros*xual.” Andrew giving his valuable suggestions said, “I’m excited to get to the point where we don’t have to have this conversation- where we can have a p*nsexual Spider-Man.” The actor continued, “We’re scared of things that aren’t us. Love is love. Skin is skin. Flesh is flesh. We’re all wrapped in the same thing. I have no preference.”

The Social Network actor further explained, “The beauty about Spider-Man, for me, is that he’s covered head to toe. That’s why everyone thinks it could be them in that suit. You don’t see skin colour.”

Andrew added, “You don’t see s*xual orientation. You don’t see how old the person is, gender, the whole thing. I celebrate that. Anyone can be a hero in their own lives.”

Years later Tom Holland, in an interview, shared that he was fine if his Marvel superhero came out as gay saying, “Yeah, of course.” The actor also agreed that the Marvel Cinematic Universe needed to get more inclusive on the LGBTQ front as soon as possible.

Holland continued, “I can’t talk about the future of the character because honestly I don’t know and it’s out of my hands. But I do know a lot about the future of Marvel, and they are going to be representing lots of different people in the next few years.”

The award-winning star added, “The world isn’t as simple as a straight white guy. It doesn’t end there, and these films need to represent more than one type of person.”

