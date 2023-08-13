Spider-Man: No Way Home established that Peter Parker will have to go on his adventures alone, taking MJ and Ned out of the picture. Doctor Strange’s memory spell removed the idea of Peter being Spider-Man permanently from everyone’s head so that he could live a simpler life ahead. We saw in the movie that Ned possessed some sort of latent magical abilities. However, a deleted scene now proves that initially, it was MJ who was supposed to have those powers, altogether changing the tone of the movie.

The heartbreaking deleted scene indicates that MJ, played by Zendaya, would have had a much more impactful role in Peter’s life. However, if the events of No Way Home are concrete, then Zendaya’s journey in the MCU is over for good, with new characters getting the possibility of making an appearance.

As per Screenrant, concept art from ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home – The Art of the Movie’ art book indicates that MJ played a vital role in the climax fight at the Statue of Liberty. This is the moment when all three Spideys – played by Tom Holland, Andrew Garfield, and Tobey Maguire – team up to take down the Sinister Six. The concept art reveals that MJ would eventually don Doctor Strange’s Cloak of Levitation to assist Holland’s Peter Parker. This means that the creators had a plan for MJ to possess some sort of latent inclination toward the Mystic Arts.

If that had been the case, then Zendaya, as MJ, would have a more elaborate part in the MCU. This would have made her into a superhero at some time, if not fully, then somewhat something along the same lines. Moreover, this would have established the trio – Peter Parker, MJ, and Ned – as yet another strong group in the MCU with a more concrete role in the bigger picture. |

What do you think about this deleted scene of Zendaya’s MJ putting on Doctor Strange’s Cloak of Levitation in Spider-Man: No Way Home?

