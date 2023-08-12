The level of curiosity that Deadpool 3 has managed to create in the audience is making them restless to catch the movie as soon as possible so they can see what the studio has been cooking. The movie, which was in production hell for ages, finally went on floors, and soon it was announced that even Hugh Jackman was joining Ryan Reynolds to fight the big villains. While the cast only kept getting bigger, the new report is here to make it look massive. The latest report now talks about some new addition to the threequel, and it also includes Ben Affleck.

For the unversed, marking his debut in the MCU, Ryan’s Deadpool 3 will obviously deal with the multiverse. The movie, that is set to bring back Wolverine and mark Hugh’s debut in the MCU, will also bring back many other characters including the X-Men and more. The leaked plot details and footage from the sets before the Hollywood strike have hinted at a lot of things.

But what if we tell you that not just Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman, but Deadpool 3 might also mark Ben Affleck Marvel Cinematic Universe debut as Daredevil? Well, the reports now have listed down an entire long list of actors and their characters that will make special appreciation in the threequel, and it gets even more exciting after this point. Read on to know

As DisInsider on YouTube (via ComicBook), Deadpool 3 is going to include a long list of cameos. The highlight of which is, of course Ben Affleck, who played Daredevil in 2003, and is now reportedly up to reprise it. It also includes Elizabeth Olsen as Wanda, Taylor Swift, Channing Tatum, and more. “At this time, this is all unconfirmed. Let me repeat that, all unconfirmed before this blows up on Twitter or sorry X again, but a lot of these names we have heard from multiple sources,” the video states before revealing some major Marvel cameos.

“Brian Cox as William Striker, Halle Berry as Storm, Owen Wilson as Mobius, Famke Jensen as Jean Grey, Lewis Tan as Shatterstar, Channing Tatum as Gambit, Ben Affleck as Daredevil, Taylor Swift as Dazzler, Taron Edgerton as a different Wolverine, Elizabeth Olsen as Wanda Maximoff, Tara Strong as Miss Minutes, Tom Hiddleston as Loki, Dafne Keen as Laura Howlett aka X23, Rebecca Romijn as Raven, Julian McMahon as Doctor Doom, Patrick Stewart as Professor X and Ian McKellen as Magneto. Again, these are all unconfirmed. But it would be insane if everybody was just in this movie.”

However, Ben Affleck probably appeared as Batman for the last time in The Flash if his cameo in Aquaman And The Lost Kingdom is not retained. This means he is off-DCU now, and an MCU debut seems like a harmless golden opportunity. Meanwhile, Deadpool 3’s release date has become a topic of worry because Disney recently took it off the slate, and the movie might probably get delayed.

Are you excited to see Ben Affleck next to Ryan Reynold’s Deadpool and Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine? Let us know and stay tuned for more at Koimoi.

