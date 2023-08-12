Looks like things have gone bad between global pop star Justin Bieber and his manager of several years Scooter Braun. A new post on Reddit has dropped a hint that Bieber and Braun might not be sharing the same bond as they used to share earlier. The post also alleged that Bieber might have also fired him from the post. Scroll down to know what’s really happening between the two.

Justin Bieber, on the personal front, has been spending a lot of time with his model wife Hailey Bieber. They earlier made headlines after claiming that they were willing to start a family. Even a latest Instagram post by Hailey has got the fans convinced that she was hinting at pregnancy.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Speaking of the rumoured bad blood between Justin Bieber and his manager Scooter Braun, a Reddit post of Fauxmoi shared a screenshot of Deuxmoi which claimed that Bieber might have fired his longtime manager and father-figure Braun. The screenshot on Reddit read, “The prince of pop has not only allegedly fired his controversial manager but he is also suing him due to a bad business deal.” While the post did not take any names, social media users were quick to realize that the post was hinting towards Bieber since he is fondly known as the Prince of pop.

Take a look:

Social media users thronged to Reddit to make their claims as one said, “Scooter just keeps loosing.” Another said, “I really only like 2 of his songs, but even I hope this is true. It’s obvious that Justin has been overworked and it has drastically impacted his mental health. He needs someone who understands you can still be successful without running 24/7/365.”

The next one commented, “He has been overworked and exploited for years” and, one shared, “He really is a leech isn’t he? What does he even do for any of these artists?” A person stated, “He exploits their mental health struggles (Justin, Ariana, Demi) and ignores the rest (Tori Kelly, Carly Rae among others).”

An individual asserted, “He seems to ignore everyone that is not already insanely popular. I think he just doesn’t know how to actually manage anyone so he doesn’t try.” And, one stated, “Yep. Justin and scooter haven’t been close for a while. If he actually sued him it should be public soon.”

Another person said, “Scooter is an awful person, so nothing of value was lost.” And, one concluded, “They haven’t really been close for a few years. Even for the Justice tour, Allison was the one physically managing him & going to his shows, not Scooter.”

For more such stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.com

Must Read: When Dakota Johnson Revealed Using George Clooney’s Name To Get Into Restaurants As A Teenager & Making The Latter Say “I Know What You Do”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News