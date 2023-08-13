At this point, even the US President can make a cameo in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and we won’t be surprised. The studio is making sure that the entire Hollywood rallies under their umbrella, leaving no big name for the rest of the studios to form their IP. Deadpool 3 is turning out to be a concert, and the attendees are literally crowding up, with even Ben Affleck being thrown into the mix as Daredevil now. But one name that has been rumoured for a long time seems to be getting confirmed, and it’s none other than Taylor Swift.

The threequel to the Merc with the Mouth’s standalone saga will mark Ryan Reynolds debut in the MCU alongside Wolverine, who will also enter the comic universe with a long list of actors joining them. There is news that many mutants and X-men will be seen in the movie alongside some old Marvel characters because the opening of Multiverse is making it possible.

One name that has been associated with the project for a very long time is songstress Taylor Swift. It was said that the pop sensation is all set to make her Marvel Cinematic Universe debut with Deadpool 3, but there was no update on her character and its screen time. Now as per the latest update, she will be seen in a cameo and will be playing Dazzler. Read on to know everything you should about the same.

As per a Inside The Magic report, Taylor Swift will join Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman in Deadpool 3 to play Dazzler in a special appearance. Dazzler is a mutant who has the power to convert sound into light and energy. The synopsis is enough to tell you why the rumour has Taylor’s name attached to it. The character brief also reads that Dazzler has long blonde hair, blue eyes, and a tall stature, which makes Swift the ideal choice.

There is no confirmation, but the buzz is strong. Alongside Taylor Swift, there are numerous actors making cameos in the movie. Deadpool 3 was in production before the Hollywood strike. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more information.

