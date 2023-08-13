Celebrities, these days, are facing a tough time dealing with some obsessive fans. A very disturbing incident took place when a crowd member threw their drink on Cardi B, who smashed her mic in response. Now, a bra was hurled at Priyanka Chopra’s husband and singer Nick Jonas during a recent concert. Scroll below for all the details!

Yesterday, Jonas Brothers (Nick, Kevin Jonas and Joe Jonas) performed at the Yankee Stadium in New York. The event was also attended by their wives – Priyanka Chopra, Danielle Jonas and Sophie Turner. While it was a full house and the audience was having their best time, the Jealous singer went through a super embarrassing moment.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A video is going viral where Nick Jonas could be seen crooning on the stage. He wore a cyan blue open-buttoned shirt and paired it up with a white t-shirt within. Rust colour pants completed his funky look. The Jonas Brothers’ member entertained the audience with his voice when a crowd member hurled their bra at him.

Nick Jonas looked surprised, he took a moment until he realized what was thrown at him. With all his grace, Priyanka Chopra’s husband ignored the incident and continued his gig. He was later seen walking away from the spot.

The incident was shared by an Instagram page by the username @jerryxmimi and was captioned, “Some of Nick tonight, and a very cringe fan threw a bra to him during I Believe 🥴 wonder when people will grow up and respect artists. DON’T THROW THINGS AT THEM!”

Netizens got furious and many praised Nick for handling the situation with such sophistication.

A user wrote, “So disrespectful to him and his family…fans need to learn how to respect artists…anyway love to the family and especially our queen pri”

Another commented, “It’s doesn’t matter what people throw at him whoever throw that bra at him that women short of one bra so that’s that”

“This is so embarrassing. Calling yourself a fan and then hurling bra at the artist. How disrespectful and disgusting!!” another wrote.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jerry x Mimi 😍 (@jerryxmimi)

This isn’t the first time something like this has happened with Nick Jonas. Previously, Priyanka Chopra held the bra and handled the situation very sportingly as she walked away with it.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Hollywood updates!

Must Read: Avengers 5 & 6 Will Be Triggered By Ms. Marvel’s Bangles ‘Pulling Things From Across Dimensions’ & Secret Wars Now Makes All The Sense, Thanks To The Marvels’ Filmmakers!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News