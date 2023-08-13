While The Marvels aka Captain Marvel 2 continues to be a hot topic of discussion for a mixed reasons including some bad press attached to it, the movie is inching towards its official release regardless. While it is a superheroes teaming up film after a long time since Spider-Man: No Way Home, a lot of things about it are anticipated. While we continue to read theories about what is about the happen, the captains of the ship have decided to just causal tease that the movie acts as a trigger for not any other film with Avengers: The Kang Dynasty & Avengers: Secret Wars aka Avengers 5 & 6.

For the unversed, The Marvels is about Brie Larson’s titular character but also has Iman Vellani’s Ms Marvel and Teyonah Parris’s Captain Rambeau joining her in the expedition. Reports have suggested that Nick Furry will make his first appearance post Secret Invasion in the sequel. But the news today is the biggest update of them all.

As per director Nia DaCosta and producer Mary Livanos, The Marvels will set up Avengers 5 & 6 in a very big way. It is Iman Vellani’s Ms Marvel who will have a very big role to play. It is her bangle that will cause holes in the multiverse bringing people into the current timeline. Read on to know everything you should about the same.

In a The Direct report, Nia DaCosta talks about how Dar Ben played by Zawe Ashton, the main villain of Captain Marvel 2, will acquire a sister piece to Kamala’s bangles and create chaos. Mary Livanos adds, “In ‘Ms. Marvel,’ we learned that the bangle, paired with some other form of power, can force a temporary hole in space and time to lead to somewhere else. With the power of both bangles, more is definitely possible. And we see the culmination of that over the course of this movie. It definitely leads to plentiful opportunities for the future of the MCU, whatever the ‘Avengers‘ and ‘Secret Wars’ teams may want to do with them.”

Nia further revealed that she has no idea what Kevin Feige is doing with Avengers 5 & 6 but she does has a whole lot of thoughts. “That’s a question for Kevin Feige. I have lots of thoughts. But I actually have no idea what they’re going to do in the ‘Avengers’ movies. I do know that those guys who are doing that watch the films, see what we’re doing. I have things I really want [to happen]. But I’m not sure.”

To this Mary Livanos added, “The plot [of ‘The Marvels’] deals with some fluctuations in time and space, and there’s definite danger afoot that could affect the multiverse. Where it all leads is a bit of a spoiler, and exactly how it’ll all pan out in an Avengers movie is currently being figured out right now. But we’re definitely ending our characters in places that allow for plentiful opportunity.”

