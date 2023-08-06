Priyanka Chopra has always inspired women worldwide, especially young girls, who look up to her for confidence in their own skin. Over the years, PeeCee has done commendable work in Hindi cinema and is now conquering Hollywood with her brilliant skills. Today, we bring you a throwback to when she appeared on Jennifer Hudson’s talk show and trolled all her exes at once by giving a savage response which is yet again going viral on social media with netizens reacting to it. Scroll below to watch the video.

Priyanka is among the most followed Indian women celebrities on social media, with over 88 million followers on Instagram. She often gives fans a sneak peek into her luxurious lifestyle, and we love her adorable munchkin daughter Malti Marie.

Now talking about the viral video, Priyanka Chopra once appeared on Jennifer Hudson’s talk show, and when asked to choose between a stranger or an ex-boyfriend to take a favour from, the former Miss World gave a savage response.

Priyanka Chopra said, “A stranger. I don’t read my book backwards.” An Instagram page named Global Pageant Buzz shared the video on the platform; take a look at it below:

Hailing her queen behaviour on Instagram, a user commented, “Her answer complete enough to snatch Miss Universe Crown….”

Another user commented, “Miss World for a reason!”

A third went, “The best line was “coz i know the story” Queen 🫅”

A fourth commented, “she ain’t Miss World for Nothing! Mic dropped!👏🔥🙌”

What are your thoughts on Priyanka Chopra’s hailed as queen in her viral Instagram video? Tell us in the comments below.

