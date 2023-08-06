There is a massive buzz around the upcoming film Gadar 2 as fans are eager to know the aftermath of Sunny Deol’s Tara Singh and Ameesha Patel’s Sakeena’s story from the first movie in the franchise. While the Bollywood star is busy promoting the movie, he recently opened up about his views on male actors shaving their body hair. Scroll down to learn what the actor has to say about it.

Deol is the son of veteran actor Dharmendra and has been in the industry for four decades now. He made his debut with the 1983 film Betaab.

Apart from his acting, Sunny Deol was also popular for staying true to himself when it came to his body. He showed off a lot of his body hair in his movies and now feels uncomfortable when he sees other actors shaving and flaunting their six-pack abs. During his lates interview with Aaj Tak, the actor said, “Mujhe toh badi sharam aati hai jab shave karlete hai apne baal, ladki ban gaya (I feel very shy when they shave their body hair as they look like girls).”

The Apne actor added that he was never interested in the idea of six-pack abs and dancing, as he continued, “I don’t understand all these things. We are actors, not bodybuilders. We are here to act, not to do bodybuilding. But, because of that we are getting talents with the mindset, ‘I have built my body, I can now become an actor, I am a dancer, I can be an actor.’”

While he expressed what he does not like in the industry now, he slammed filmmakers for not making original movies in the Hindi cinema. Sunny Deol said, “Makers also are producing things like that and the stories are also like that. The audience is lapping it up like fast food. That’s why Hindi cinema has gone towards what I would call ‘Bollywood’.” He added that Bollywood is now copying movies rather than creating new stories.

What are your views on Sunny Deol calling actors girls for shaving their body hair? Let us know in the comments. Meanwhile, Gadar 2 is set to hit the theatres on August 11.

