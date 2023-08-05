Katrina Kaif and Hema Malini are both eternally gorgeous and have millions of fans who go gaga over their beauty. Bollywood often seeps into politics, and recently, BJP MLA Dharmendra Singh Lodhi sparked controversy by comparing roads to the smoothness of Kat and Malini’s cheeks. The video has been going viral all over social media, and here’s what he said; keep scrolling!

For the unversed, a few years back, Rajasthan Minister Rajendra Singh also brought up Katrina as a reference for smooth roads, which gave rise to a meme fest. It has occurred again now, and once again, the people are not holding back in criticising the MLA, who is from the Jabera constituency.

As per Free Press Journal, MLA Dharmendra Singh Lodhi went for the Bhoomipujan and inauguration program of road construction in Kalehra in Damoh District; and addressed a gathering there. While speaking, he promised new roads there and said they would be as smooth as Hema Malini’s cheeks- “Hema Malini ki gaalon ki tarah chikni road banayenge”. He then asked the people there who is the current heroine who’s doing well in the industry; someone prompted the Dhoom 3 star’s name to which Lodhi quipped, “Katrina Kaif purani ho gayi hai.”

The video has been posted on Twitter, and people are not at all amused by the comparison as one wrote, “What the hell !! Who is he? From which party? Ye kis tarah ki baatein kar rha hai….”

Another wrote, “Konse wale cheeks”

A third user said, “Ek hi party ke hai hema malini ji ko bura nahi lagega”

Followed by a fourth one saying, “Ye same chiz pehle congress ka MLA bol chuka hai rajasthan mein”

One of the users reprimanding him wrote, “All illiterate bigots”

Followed by “Ab to hema mlini ke gaal bhi khadde wale ho gye he road ki tarah lekin road hema malini ke gaal ki tarah nhi ho paye,” and “Yahi karenge ye log bas.”

" Katrina kaif purani ho gayi hai , Hema Malini ki gaalo ki tarah chikni road banayenge " – BJP MLA from Madhya Pradesh Dharmendra Singh Lodhi .. Is this the respect and appreciation the Indian women deserve ?@ravishndtv@abhisar_sharma @ajitanjum @sakshijoshii @ppbajpai pic.twitter.com/n7p9xhsUlW — Chinmoyee_WithRG (@chinmoyee5) August 4, 2023

What are your thoughts on this? Tell us in the comments, and for more such content, stay tuned to Koimoi!

