Recently released films Barbie and Oppenheimer also took over the fashion world since all of Bollywood decided to throw their shades of pink. And when all are channeling their inner Barbie, why should Salman Khan stay aloof? So Bhai decided to take on the Pink fever to display some Ken-ergy last night at Arbaaz Khan’s birthday bash.

Salman decided to turn up in hot pink pants and let everyone’s eyes scream with that shade! However, he looked calm and suave as ever without getting bothered about the punky pink he decided to wear.

A video of Salman Khan, in his pink pants, has taken over the internet and fans are reacting to his Barbie fever. However, he decided to pair his pink pants with a grey shirt and netizens had a field day. Scroll down to read how did they react to Salman Khan’s Ken avatar from Barbie.

A user wrote, “Bhai [Salman Khan] Promoting Barbie Oppenheimer Alone.” Another user decided to hit below the belt and wrote, “yr actually he is bisexual so that’s why all girls left him. He is in relation with his body guard Shera. Every one knows in Film industry. And his favourite colour is pink orange yellow green.watch his old movie judwa.” A third comment said, “Bhai jo bhi Barbie fever chadgaya.”

Some were concerned about Salman Khan’s vibe. A comment read, “Why is he always stuck up. Relax man. Take a deep breath. Relax.” Another user wrote, “Selmon Boiii kyuu Pink Barbie Bana Hai.” Spotting Salman in pink pants made this user’s day who commented, “I knew it! Tiger is actually the Ken of Barbie Bollywood.”

Someone had to say the truth and a user said it, “Isse gandi pant nahin dekhi bhai.” And obviously, Ranveer Singh had to come in since tadakte bhadakte clothes are in. A user wrote, “Pakka selmon bhai raanveer se milke aaye he.” A hilarious observation said, “Abe ye Salman Khan hai ya dragon fruit ka chilka.”

You can see Salman Khan’s hot pink pants here:

Did you like Salman Khan's outfit? Let us know in the comments section below.

