Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani Box Office Day 8 (Early Trends): After a successful run in the first week, the film seems to be keeping up with the trend. The film, which marks the reunion of the Gully Boy gang Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh, and the comeback as director for Karan Johar, has received rave reviews from audiences and critics across the globe for its gripping storyline. While many have been calling it the perfect Bollywood masaledaar family drama film, it reached its first milestone and cross Rs 50 crore within just 4 days of its release.

The hype around the film has been high ever since its trailer was dropped online. The KJo directorial, on the other hand, has got a wide release across the nation, which seems to have worked in its favour. Scroll down to know how much it has earned today.

As per the early trends flowing in, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani has been keeping up with the trend even after entering week 2. Reportedly, the Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh starrer has earned Rs 6-6.50 crore on the 8th day of its release at the box office. With the latest numbers, the film’s total collections now stand at Rs 79.33- 79.83 crore*. For the unversed, it collected Rs 73.33 crore till yesterday, i.e., in Week 1.

Speaking about the day-wise collection, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani collected Rs 11.10 on its opening day, followed by Rs 16.05 crore on Day 2 and Rs 18.75 crore and Rs 7.02 on Day 3 and 4, respectively. It later earned Rs 7.30 crore, followed by Rs 6.90 crore and Rs 6.21 crore on Days 5, 6 and 7, respectively.

Well, the film is likely to enter Rs 100 crore club in week two, and we already can’t wait.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

