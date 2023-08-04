There is no doubt about the standing that Alia Bhatt has in the industry, what with a flurry of successes under her belt. As the numero uno Bollywood actress today, she scored a hattrick last year with Brahmastra and Gangubai Kathiawadi and a guest appearance in RRR. Now after becoming a mother, she has scored well with Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani well too.

The film started reasonably well but, after that, grew quite well over the weekend and then had a particularly good run during the weekdays. That’s what has resulted in the film finding a place amongst the Top-5 biggest Week One earners for hers.

As can be seen, the film has just narrowly missed out on earning a third spot, as it’s just a bit below Badrinath Ki Dulhania. Incidentally, this is a Karan Johar production with another young hero, Varun Dhawan, opposite her. Apart from him, she has scored a big opening with hubby Ranbir Kapoor and now Ranveer Singh.

Let’s take a look at the Week One numbers of Alia Bhatt starrers:

Brahmastra – 168.75 crores

Gully Boy – 95.20 crores

Badrinath Ki Dulhania – 73.66 crores

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani – 73 crores *

* Kalank – 70.90 crores

Gangubai Kathiawadi – 68.93 crores

2 States – 60.12 crores

Raazi – 56.59 crores

Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania – 53.31 crores

Udta Punjab – 48.50 crores

In terms of the lifetime collections, the film will comfortably surpass Gangubai Kathiawadi (129.10 crores) and would be giving tough competition to Gully Boy (140.25 crores). Brahmastra would be out of reach, though but as things stand today, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani should turn out to be her second-biggest grosser in the final run.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

