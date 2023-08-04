Barbie managed to have decent weekdays for itself as around 5 crores more came in. This is on the expected lines since the film anyways started exceeding expectations once the 30 crores mark was crossed and whatever came post that was added bonus. Hence, even with Oppenheimer on one side and Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani on other, it still managed to average over 1 crore on a daily basis right through the weekdays, which was good enough.

Barbie has comfortable showcasing in the third week as well, and that was never going to be an issue since there is no new major release, either from Hollywood or Bollywood. More than the screens and shows been made available to it, it’s about how much of an audience remains out there which is still waiting to catch Barbie. One would have expected that it has exhausted its target audience but then this is what one thought after the first week as well and still the film stayed on.

Advertisement

Advertisement

It would be quite good for Barbie if it somehow manages to earn 4-5 crores more in the third weekend. Currently standing at 40 crores, it would need this kind of number coming its way if it has to somehow stretch its way towards 48-50 crores lifetime.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

For more updates on Barbie, stay tuned!

Must Read: Gadar 2 vs OMG 2 Pre-Box Office Battle: Sunny Deol Is Leading Like A Boss Over Akshay Kumar With A Margin Of 123K BMS Likes!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News