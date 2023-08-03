We’re all set to witness a high-voltage box office clash with Gadar 2 and OMG 2 locking horns on the 11th of August. Considering the difference in genres, both biggies have a scope to do wonders, but one is definitely going to overpower the other in the collection tally. As of now, with eight more days to go, it seems that Sunny Deol is scoring an edge over Akshay Kumar in pre-release buzz. Keep reading to know more!

Interestingly, the upcoming battle is going to be between sequels, and both releases carry the goodwill of their respective predecessors. Talking about Gadar, everyone knows it was a historical blockbuster and still enjoys a massive fan base. Undoubtedly, it has garnered a strong buzz due to the sequel factor. On the other hand, OMG (Oh My God) was also a huge success and has become a fan favourite over the years.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Bookings are now open for both, and as per initial trends, Gadar 2 is leading the race. If we talk about the interest level on BookMyShow (BMS), the Sunny Deol starrer enjoys 177.1k likes on the platform. On the other hand, OMG 2 is being liked by around 54.1k netizens. This clearly shows a massive difference of 123k likes, and that’s huge!

After Mission: Impossible 7, Barbie, Oppenheimer and Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, both Gadar 2 and OMG 2 are expected to do well at the Indian box office. Apart from the regular 3-day weekend, both biggies will enjoy a holiday benefit on the 15th of August (Indian Independence Day).

What do you think about Gadar 2 vs OMG 2 clash? Please share with us through comments.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more entertainment and box office updates!

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Must Read: Barbie Box Office: Margot Robbie’s Juggernaut Soon To Be A Billion Dollar Affair, Already Enjoying A Massive Profit Of $450 Million+ By Going Past The Breakeven Mark?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News