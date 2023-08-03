It was yet another big day for Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani as collections stayed around the 7 crores mark all over again. As it is even Monday was quite good when the collections exceeded 7 crores and while Tuesday had seen further growth coming its way, the fact that even Wednesday is better than Monday is a testimony to the fact that the film has been accepted quite well by the audiences.

With 6.90 crores more been added to the film’s total, the overall collections have now crossed 65 crores in no time as they read 67.12 crores. As you read this, the film is progressing well to go past the 70 crores milestone and in fact come quite close to 75 crores. This is remarkable because even a first week of 70 crores would have set the stage for the film to have a good second weekend and with a few more crores been added already, it gives a nice cushion to the Karan Johar biggie.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt can now gear up yet another big grosser to their name after their last success together, Gully Boy. That film had collected 140.25 crores in its lifetime and there are good chances that Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani will end up surpassing that.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Must Read: Shraddha Kapoor’s Filmometer & Box Office Worth

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News