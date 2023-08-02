Oppenheimer has emerged as a strong force at the worldwide box office. Starring Cillian Murphy, Robert Downey Jr, Emily Blunt, Florence Pugh and others, the film has maintained a stronghold at ticket windows after the superb global debut. In the course of a glorious theatrical run, it has already surpassed the lifetime of Batman Begins to become Christopher Nolan’s 6th highest-grossing film. Keep reading to know more!

The biographical thriller is based on the life of renowned theoretical physicist J. Robert Oppenheimer and the aftermath of the Manhattan Project. It opened to glowing reviews from all around and has been successfully garnering footfalls, despite a box office clash with Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling’s Barbie.

As per the latest update on Box Office Mojo, Oppenheimer has earned $412.44 million at the worldwide box office, and this number has been achieved at a much better pace than expected. With this total, the film has already become Christopher Nolan‘s 6th highest-grosser, surpassing Batman Begins’ $373.67 million.

Oppenheimer will soon hit the milestone of $500 million and is chasing Dunkirk’s $527.01 million. When this happens, the film will become Nolan’s 5th highest-grosser.

Take a look at Christopher Nolan’s highest-grossing movies at the worldwide box office:

The Dark Knight Rises – $1.081 billion

The Dark Knight – $1.006 billion

Inception – $870.79 million

Interstellar – $773.43 million

Dunkirk – $527.01 million

Oppenheimer – $412.44 million

Meanwhile, in other news, the Cillian Murphy starrer indulged in a controversial row as it featured Bhagavad Gita during an intimate scene between Murphy and Florence Pugh.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

