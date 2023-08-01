Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani has scored huge at the worldwide box office! Starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt alongside veterans like Shabana Azmi, Dharmendra and Jaya Bachchan, the film has proved Karan Johar’s power is still intact both in India and overseas as good collections are being witnessed. In the first 4 days, the romcom has crossed 100 crores gross and below is all you need to know!

RARKPK marks KJo’s directorial comeback after 2016’s Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. In his career of over decades as a filmmaker, KJo is yet to deliver a flop at the box office, and his latest release, too, is showing signs of being a winning affair. Riding high on positive word-of-mouth, the biggie has so far garnered healthy numbers by Monday.

As per the latest update, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani has earned 52.92 crores nett at the Indian box office in 4 days, which equals 62.44 crores gross. In overseas, the magic of Karan Johar is still intact! As usual, even his latest release has received a strong response so far. Internationally, the romcom has earned 39 crores gross so far (estimates).

Overall, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani has earned 101.44 crores gross at the worldwide box office in the first 4 days. With this, it has become Bollywood’s 9th release of 2023 to score a century globally.

Before this Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt starrer, Pathaan (1050.40 crores gross), Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar (221.28 crores gross), Bholaa (124 crores gross), Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan (185.50 crores gross), The Kerala Story (293.25 crores gross), Zara Hatke Zara Bachke (117 crores gross), Adipurush (228.46 crores gross) and SatyaPrem Ki Katha (126 crores gross) have made their place in worldwide 100 crore club.

