Christopher Nolan’s latest release has done really well at the Indian box office and is performing much beyond expectations. The film will soon touch the mark of 100 crores nett and become the third Hollywood film of 2023 to enter the 100 crore club. But before that happens, it has emerged as a clean ‘Hit’ by making returns of 100%. Keep reading to know more!

Based on the life of renowned physicist J Robert Oppenheimer and the consequences of the Manhattan Project, the biographical thriller opened to highly positive reviews from all across the globe. Just like every other Nolan film, this one too is being criticised for being too complex; still, it is making noise as people are flocking to theatres in huge numbers.

As per the last update, Oppenheimer had earned 90 crores nett at the Indian box office after the end of 10 days. While the actual budget of the film is huge at $180 million, the theatrical valuation in India (Indian cost) is about 45 crores. So, if we subtract this cost from the collection of 90 crores, the returns stand at 45 crores. By using the ‘ROI/Budget*100 = ROI%’ formula, the Cillian Murphy starrer has earned returns of 100%.

As Oppenheimer has hit 100% returns at the Indian box office, it is now a clean ‘Hit’!

Meanwhile, the film is turning out to be a huge success at the worldwide box office. Despite a clash with Barbie, it has earned $429.3 million globally in the first ten days.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

