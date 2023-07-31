Barbie Star America Ferrera Is Very Happy With Her Personal Style "Whether That's Badas* & S*xy Or Like A Boss"

America Ferrera has insisted there is no single standard of beauty.

The 39-year-old actress believes “so many different things” are beautiful and she’s grown to appreciate the changes to her appearance as she’s gotten older.

Speaking on the latest episode of Harper’s Bazaar’s ‘Life Lessons’ series , America Ferrera said: “I think one of the most important things to unlearn about beauty, is that there’s one standard of beauty.

America Ferrera added, “So many different things are beautiful. It’s like the old saying, ‘beauty is in the eye of the beholder’. As I grow older and my face changes and my body changes, and all of a sudden I look more like the women I grew up around, I’m realising that we define what’s beautiful.”

The ‘Barbie‘ star is very happy with her personal style and how she’s learned to use her wardrobe to express how she’s feeling.

America Ferrera said: “I feel like, with style, I’ve finally evolved to a place where it’s fun and it’s about getting to express how I feel on the inside – whether that’s badass and s*xy, or whether I feel like a boss, or I feel like being super feminine or glamorous. I contain all of those things and style is one way of getting to project that energy.”

And America has learned the importance of taking care of herself as well as other people.

She said: “Self care means valuing myself the way that I value other people.

“My journey of self care has had to go from emergency triage – I have to take care of myself because I’m depleted – to taking care of myself so that I can take care of others, to, more presently, taking care of myself because I’m worthy of that care.”

