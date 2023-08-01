The wave of Barbenheimer refuses to slow down! Yes, both Barbie and Oppenheimer continue to sprinkle magic at the worldwide box office. In several centres across the globe, the Margot Robbie starrer is dominating ticket windows despite being in its second week. On the other hand, Cillian Murphy-led biographical thriller is scoring superb numbers too. Keep reading to know more!

Greta Gerwig‘s musical fantasy is holding onto its winning momentum and is already a huge hit despite facing some controversies. It is performing way beyond expectations and won’t be coming down anytime soon. On the other side, the Christopher Nolan directorial is having a surprising run and it is expected to fetch some big milestones in the lifetime run.

Coming to the latest collection update, Barbie has amassed a massive sum of $780.7 million at the worldwide box office in 10 days, i.e. till the second Sunday, as per Deadline’s report. It’s already a huge hit and will be hitting the $1 billion mark in quick time. The Margot Robbie starrer has surpassed the lifetime numbers of Fast X ($704.7 million). Before the run ends, The Super Mario Bros. Movie’s $1.35 billion will be crossed and this doll film will become the biggest hit of 2023.

Oppenheimer, too, is scoring big numbers during its second-week run, and after the end of the second weekend, it has accumulated $429.3 million globally. It’s impressive and the thriller is all set to be among Christopher Nolan‘s career-best grossers. It is expected to hit the $500 million milestone by the third weekend.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

