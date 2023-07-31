The craze for Batman is for everyone, irrespective of celebrity status, age, gender or whatever. Among the fandom of the Caped Crusaders, one of the biggest Hollywood names, Jennifer Lawrence also joins the list. While she has been a part of many critically acclaimed projects, she could not stop falling for Christian Bale’s Batman that she even would have thrown her underwear if she got to see him on the Batpod. Read on to find out more about it!

Directed by Christopher Nolan, The Dark Knight trilogy had Christian Bale as Batman, and the character received massive acclamation. Not even the movie was critically appreciated, but it also made huge numbers at the Box Office. While it has been many years since the release of the movie, JLaw once expressed her desire about what she would do when she meets the Caped Crusader on his iconic vehicle. It was not something usual that anyone would expect, but it is JLaw, and we can expect the unexpected from her.

During a conversation with IGN, Jennifer Lawrence talked about her deep, life-long love of Christian Bale’s Batman and The Dark Knight trilogy. She said The Dark Knight Rises is ‘meh’ and “nothing beats The Dark Knight“. Showing her love for the character, she was ready to go to any extent. “If I saw Christian Bale going through the shopping mall [on the Batpod in that scene from The Dark Knight], I would’ve thrown my underwear at him!” said the actress.

Agreeing with Jennifer Lawrence, her costar, Liam Hemsworth, also admitted that he loves Batman. However, the actor never knew his brother Chris Hemsworth, who plays Thor, would face the Batman actor in another role, which he nailed and went on to become one of the toughest MCU villains.

Talking about JLaw, she worked with Bale in the American Hustle, released in 2013. She played the role of the unpredictable wife of Bale’s character and also called him ‘Fatman’ while they were filming an intimate scene.

