Emily Blunt and John Krasinski never get tired of talking about each other on public platforms, whether it is a red carpet event or a talk show. The two are always giving major couple goals to their loyal fans. However, it appears there might be a problem brewing up between the two as a Reddit post has claimed that Emily Blunt taking a break from acting is only to sort out her marital issues. Scroll down to read the scoop.

Emily Blunt, on the work front, was recently seen in Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer which also stars Cillian Murphy, Robert Downey Jr, and Florence Pugh in prominent roles. The actress had recently announced that she will be taking a break from acting to focus on her kids, and this has surely got her fans worried. Emily Blunt and John Krasinski got married in 2010.

Speaking of the Reddit post, according to Deuxmoi, Emily Blunt and John Krasinski are having marital issues. The Reddit post shared a screenshot of a post by Deuxmoi which referred to the pseudonym Marry Poppins. For the unversed, Emily Blunt is rumoured to star in new Marry Poppins and she also starred in the 2018 movie of the same name. The post has sparked rumours of the troubles between Blunt and Krasinski as it mentions, “This actress just announced a break from acting to focus on her family…could it be lock down her husband’s wandering eye and crumbling facade of marriage?” The caption on the Reddit post then said, “Emily Blunt and John Krasinski are having marital issues according to Deuxmoi.” Social media users were then quick to comment with many saying Ariana Grande should stay away from Krasinski also adding that Pete Davidson should stay away from Blunt.

Take a look:

One user posted, “STAY AWAY FROM HIM ARIANA,” as another chimed in, “And stay away from her Pete!.” Another user stated, “If he cheated her I would WANT Pete to enter into the picture. That would show John lmaooo.”

The next one shared, “His kids are too old for Ariana to be interested, her new era is other people’s husbands with infants.” One posted, “If it’s true, that’s gonna end real bad for him. That’s the danger with making your relationship your brand and always talking about it everytime you do an interview on late night.”

A person said, “While it’s great to see you’re happy in whatever way and they’re welcome to talk about whatever they want, but I feel the constant talk like you mentioned on late night shows just feels like you’re trying so hard to prove you’re all fine.” And, one added, “Oh one of the SNL shows he hosted he actually wore a shirt with her pic on it. Honestly, I haven’t been able to watch him since all of this stuff. He’s a fraud.”

For more such stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.com!

