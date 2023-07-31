One couple in Hollywood that has refused to step down from the limelight and are in it all time for various reasons, good, bad, and ugly, is Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez. The two have been making news ever since they reconciled two decades after calling off their wedding back in 2003. The couple came back together amid the pandemic and soon confirmed their reconciliation. Soon they decided to take the nuptial plunge and got married not once, but twice. However, reports of trouble in paradise started making rounds in the very first year and today there is an update.

If you aren’t in sync with the situation, while the two weddings made the buzz, Ben and Jennifer have also made enough headlines by now for the alleged trouble in their relationship. Rumours have spoken about many problems between the two, where JLo’s obsession with looking young and expecting Ben to do the same is spoken about; there were also the claims that Affleck is upset with her launching an alcohol brand while he struggles to achieve sobriety.

All of this resulted in rumours that nothing is good between the two, who hadn’t even completed a year being married. While Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez continue to keep silence on the speculations, a new one talks about the reason why their married is still intact and what is helping them to keep it on track. Read on to know everything you should about the same.

As per a CinemaBlend report via Radar Online report, Ben Affleck has revealed that his marriage with Jennifer Lopez is still together only because of couples therapy. The Batman fame was advising the same to best friend, Matt Damon. A source close to the development even said, “Ben is first to admit the only thing that keeps Jennifer and him together is therapy.”

There is no confirmation on the report. However, both Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez do not let the stress ever show up in public, if there is any. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more information.

