BLACKPINK’s Jennie is currently among the most idolised South Korean celebrities in the world. Apart from her musical career, Jennie recently made her acting debut with the controversial show The Idol. She is also a fashionista serving as a brand ambassador for several brands. As the 27-year-old is already so popular, she is also famous among people willing to get plastic surgeries.

BLACKPINK members have achieved global fame and how. The South Korean girl band enjoys a massive fanbase owing to their quirky and upbeat tracks, which have taken the K-Pop genre to a whole new level. Apart from the band, its members are also focusing on their individual careers.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Coming back, Jennie’s appealing appearance is also one reason why she has a huge fan base and brands are signing her as their ambassador. Once, two plastic surgeons revealed the reason behind the K-Pop star’s popularity among plastic surgery and botox patients.

During a chat with YouTuber AYO in the series Comment Defenders, two plastic surgeons from Gangnam, Seoul, Park Moon Soo and Kook Hwa, analysed Jennie’s facial structure and revealed why her jawline and sharp features are desirable. Park Moon Soo explained that Jennie has a uniquely short chin and small jaw, which makes her look younger than her real age.

On top of that, Jennie also has “slanted eyes and thick lips” that make her look not only cute but also s*xy. He added, “I think a lot of people ask for looking cute and s*xy at the same time.” Well, The Idol star is indeed s*xy and cute and we cannot agree more. The surgeons also confirmed that non-invasive procedures, such as Botox, do not change the shape of facial features.

On the work front, Jennie is currently performing at BLACKPINK’s Bornpink tour along with Lisa, Rose and Jisoo. The four members’ contract renewal is also a major point of discussion among BLINKS.

For more stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Drake Calls An Interviewer ‘Honey’, Gets Labelled As “You’re So Desperate” By Her, Netizens React “He’s Subtly Getting Roasted”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News