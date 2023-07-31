Drake is one of the most prominent artists in the world, with a massive fan following. Besides his brilliant music, the singer often makes headlines for his personal life, especially his dating scene. He has dated some of the biggest names in the industry, including Rihanna, Nicki Minaj, Jennifer Lopez, Kylie Jenner, and Bella Hadid, to name a few. There’s now a video going viral on the internet, where the God’s Plan singer talks about his ideal type and gets labelled as ‘desperate’ by the interviewer and trolled by netizens on social media. Scroll below to watch the video!

Drake enjoys a massive fan following on social media, with over 141 million followers on Instagram. The singer is also known for his ground-to-earth nature among fans and never misses an opportunity to help his fans financially.

Now talking about the viral video, Tracks took to their official Instagram account and shared a clip of Drake talking about his ideal type in an interview. The interviewer asks, “Am I your type?” The singer replied to her, “I’d do it.”

Drake’s ‘It’ didn’t go well with the interviewer, who slammed him and labelled him as ‘desperate’. Take a look at the video below:

Reacting to the video on social media, a user on Instagram commented, “Drake subtlety getting roasted”

Another user commented, “Drake that was offensive. DO IT AGAIN 🤣”

A third commented, “I feel like drake is trying to be flirty and she’s just not interested 🤣🤣”

A fourth commented, “Roasting at its finest! I love it! I love the chemistry”

What are your thoughts on the singer getting labelled as ‘desperate’ by a woman interviewer? Tell us in the space below.

