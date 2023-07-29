Ben Affleck is a great actor and an equally celebrated director who could also be termed as one of the luckiest men on Earth as he is now married to the global diva Jennifer Lopez. But even so, people do get mid-life crises, and our beloved Batman is no different, too, as he once personally sent a video text to a woman named Nivine Jay, who unmatched him on the dating app, thinking it was a fake account. Scroll below to get the deets.

Affleck and JLo tied the knot last year, and not many know they were about to get married way back in 2003, but unfortunately, that never happened, and they announced their official breakup in 2004. The couple had been in the news for the actor’s weird expressions caught on camera during certain events making him the talk of the town.

In 2021 TikTok user Nivine Jay claimed that Ben Affleck sent her a private video on Instagram after she rejected him on a dating app called Raya to make her believe that it’s actually him and that’s not a fake account. As per Page Six, Jay, who is also a user of the mentioned dating app, shared a clip with the caption, “Thinking of the time I matched with Ben Affleck on raya and thought it was fake so I unmatched him, and he sent me a video on Instagram.”

Ben Affleck could be seen asking the TikToker about her decision to reject him as he said, “Nivine, why did you unmatch me?… It’s me.”

Check out the full video shared on Twitter:

On the professional front, Ben Affleck was last seen in The Flash as Bruce Wayne, aka Batman, in the DCEU. It was probably the last time the audience saw him as the caped crusader of Gotham City. However, there are speculations that he return in Aquaman 2 starring Jason Momoa in the titular role.

