While the world is busy welcoming numerous new superheroes in various comic universes, we are back to discussing the most iconic and veteran of them all, Superman. Clark Kent is back at being the hottest topic of discussion and thanks not just to James Gunn and his Superman: Legacy but even Nicolas Cage, who finally got to play the Blue Boy Scout over 2 decades after being announced as one in The Flash. But it doesn’t seem like he is entirely happy with what he has got in the movie.

For the unversed, long before Henry Cavill was appointed as Clark Kent in Man Of Steel, the character had landed in Nicolas‘s kitty, and he was supposed to play him under Tim Burton’s direction in a movie titled Superman Lives set for a 1998 release. While we only saw the pictures of the screen test, the movie never got made, and Andy Muschietti decided to give the actor his time as Clark in The Flash.

The Flash has him in a very brief cameo that many might even end up missing. Now as the movie hits streaming after a very disastrous run at the Box Office, Nicolas Cage has decided to talk about the cameo and the long-awaited on-screen entry as Superman. While he has a lot to say, one cannot ignore how upset he is with the screen time. Read on to know everything you should about this.

As per The Direct, Nicolas Cage, while talking about his The Flash cameo as Superman, in a cryptic way, said, “Well, I was glad I didn’t blink. For me, it was the feeling of being actualized. Even that look for that particular character, finally seeing it on screen, was satisfying. But as I said, it’s quick.”

Nicolas added, “If you really wanted to know what I was going do with that character, look at my performance in ‘City of Angels.’ I was supposed (to play) Clark Kent after that (in ‘Superman Lives’), and I was already developing this alien otherness playing this angel.”

Nicolas Cage went on to talk about what his version of the Kryptonian Prince would have offered. “That is a perfect example of the tonality you would’ve gotten for Kal-El and for Clark Kent: Clark would’ve been a little more amusing but Kal-El (had) the sensitivity and the goodness and the vulnerability and all those feelings that were kind of angelic and also terrifying,” he said.

