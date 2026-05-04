Jaafar Jackson led Michael is one of the biggest movies currently playing in cinemas. It has been achieving impressive box-office milestones. The Antoine Fuqua-helmed movie has emerged as the second-highest-grossing music biopic ever at the domestic box office. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The music biopic crossed a major milestone at the worldwide box office in its second weekend as well. The film is also earning strong numbers in biopics overall. The movie is performing outstandingly at the overseas box office as well. The movie has shown minimal decline from its opening weekend at the box office, both domestically and overseas.

Michael hits $180 million domestically

According to Box Office Mojo, Michael grossed $54 million in its second weekend. It is the biggest 2nd-3-day weekend for musical biopics, declining by 44.4% from the opening weekend. Michael has also posted the 2nd-biggest 2nd weekend for any biopic, beating Oppenheimer’s $46.7 million but trailing only American Sniper’s $64.6 million. The Jaafar Jackson-led music biopic has hit the $183.8 million at the domestic box office.

Emerges as the 2nd-highest-grossing music biopic ever in North America

The impressive box-office run of the Michael Jackson biopic has helped it emerge as the second-highest-grossing music biopic at the domestic box office. It has surpassed Elvis‘ $151 million and Straight Outta Compton’s $161.2 million domestic hauls to become the 2nd-highest-grossing music biopic ever in North America.

Michael will cross the $200 million mark at the domestic box office before entering its 3rd weekend, making it the second music biopic after Bohemian Rhapsody to reach this milestone. Internationally, the film has raked in $80.9 million in its second weekend, bringing the overseas total to $240.1 million. Allied to the $183.8 million domestic total, the worldwide total has crossed $400 million and currently stands at $423.9 million. It will cross $500 million in its third weekend. Michael is currently tracking a global run of $800 million to $1 billion. The film was released on April 24.

Box office summary of Michael

Domestic – $183.8 million

International – $240.1 million

Worldwide – $423.9 million

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