Elvis Presley wasn’t just a Hollywood idol, he was a 7th dan black belt in Shotokan Karate by 1974. So, how did this global superstar earn such a high rank in a discipline requiring years of devotion and modesty?

It all started back in 1958 when Presley was stationed in Germany as a U.S. soldier. With time on his hands and curiosity to spare, he began training with Juergen Seydel, a German Shotokan master. That interest didn’t fade.

On paid leave, Presley traveled to Paris, where he trained under Tetsuji Murakami, who would become the Shotokan master of Europe. His teachers, by the way, were no slouches — they were giants in the field. With their guidance and the Change of Habit actor’s love for his chosen martial art, he earned his black belt in approximately two years, which is pretty much unheard of.

By 1960, Presley had earned his black belt. Reports say he kept training after that. But there’s no official record of him climbing through the dan ranks (even on his own website elvis.com). Then, in 1974, he suddenly held a 7th dan. That leap raised questions about how the promotion happened.

The title demands maturity and decades of consistent practice. Elvis earned his at 38. Most reach that rank past their 50s. Even more questionable? The rank was awarded by Master Kang Rhee, who had just been promoted to 8th dan himself.

According to Karate’s own traditions, a master cannot promote a student to their same level. Yet Rhee awarded Elvis the 7th dan—and received a brand-new Cadillac not long after. Coincidence? Maybe. But it doesn’t help the already shaky timeline.

There are also no records of Presley’s progression between his black belt in 1960 and his master rank more than a decade later. Another detail caught attention. Around the time of the promotion, Elvis gave Rhee a Cadillac. It’s unclear if the gift was related. No rules were broken, but some saw the timing as odd. Despite the mystery, Elvis was serious about Karate. He had a personal dojo at Graceland. He also included Karate moves in live shows. His interest in martial arts lasted almost 20 years.

Even Master Rhee said in an interview: Elvis taught me more than I taught him.” This alone speaks volumes. Though the rank is debated, Elvis left a mark on the martial arts world. He brought Karate into pop culture. His fast rise to master level still sparks debate, but his impact is not denied. Even today, Elvis’ belt rank remains a mystery. There’s no confirmation of how each level was earned. But his training, influence, and passion for Karate are well recorded.

For more such stories, check out Hollywood News

Must Read: Minecraft: This One Hilarious Scene From The Movie Was Written By Jason Momoa?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News