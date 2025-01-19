When Elvis Presley passed away in 1977, his life story didn’t end. According to Radar Online, it took on a supernatural twist, at least for his former flame, Carol Connors. The acclaimed singer, who once shared a romance with the King of Rock ‘n’ Roll, claims she was haunted by his spirit, a ghostly presence that compelled her to compose a song about him.

Carol Connors’ Ghostly Musical Inspiration

Connors, now 84, described the eerie experience as if Elvis himself had returned from beyond, guiding her hand as she crafted the chords to You Loved My Night Away. For 12 hours, she felt possessed by the energy of her former lover, convinced that his restless spirit was determined not to be forgotten.

“I really have always believed that Elvis was there by my side when I wrote that song and sort of guided me through it,” Connors said. She recalled the strange moment musicians asked how she came up with such unique chords, leaving even herself baffled by the origins of the music.

“When I played it to people, they stared at me, and said, ‘Where did you come up with those chords?’ How did you come up with those chords, Carol?’” Connors said. “I was taken aback, and I said, ‘I don’t know.'”

Carol Connors’ Chance Meeting With Elvis Presley

Their connection had started in a far less spooky way back in 1964. Connors was buying milk at a market when a stranger approached her with a bizarre question: “Aren’t you the girl who sang ‘To Know Him is to Love Him?'” referring to her 1958 hit.

“I went, ‘Yeah,'” she said. “He said, ‘Elvis Presley would love to meet you.’ And I went, ‘Right, sure, yeah, of course.’ He said, ‘No, I mean it. He loves your voice.'” Skeptical but intrigued, she handed over her phone number, brushing it off as a joke until the mysterious man called two weeks later, insisting she visit a Bel-Air mansion Elvis was renting with his infamous The Memphis Mafia.

Arriving at the grand estate, Connors was greeted by a vision of elegance: Elvis himself, whom she described as a “beautiful man” who was “very catlike.” “I felt like a little mouse,” she said. “He came up to me finally as I was standing there forever. His first words to me were… ‘Why’d you name your group the Teddy Bears?’ I thought, ‘My God, that’s Elvis Presley.’… That started our love affair.”

