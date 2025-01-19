Kanye West and Bianca Censori are always in the news, especially because of the latter’s bold fashion statements. The Yeezy architect is often spotted in revealing clothes that are way too explicit. However, she has now gone viral on social media for her covered look from a recent outing in Tokyo. Scroll below for the deets.

A few days back, Kanye leaked a private video of his wife to wish her a happy birthday. Bianca was stark nak*d in that video as she sat in a bathtub filled with water. After that, another video surfaced online where he is seen partying and dancing with his face buried in Censori’s voluptuous bosom. There were rumors about the couple getting a divorce, but that is not happening as it seems. They are very much together.

According to The Daily Mail, Kanye West and Bianca Censori were accompanied by internet personality Justin LaBoy in Tokyo. They were clicked at the Azabudai Hills development. Bianca’s face was not visible as she scrolled through her phone, but the men were all smiles. It was one of those rare times when Bianca was the most covered.

Bianca Censori sported a cream-colored coat with a massive fur collar and fur at the cuffs. She was visible from the back, and the hemline was shorter there, featuring a slit over her heinie. Censori paired it with white patterned tights and a pair of silver pumps. However, it seemed like she wore barely anything under the coat.

On the other hand, Kanye West and Justin LaBoy wore black ensembles. The Donda rapper sported black pants, matching chunky boots, and a black hoodie. Justin was wearing a puffer coat and a baseball cap. Here is what netizens think about it.

One user wrote, “She’s so well dressed when she’s clothed.”

Another said, “Bianca’s style stays bold even in Tokyo. That coat makes a statement!”

Followed by one saying, “I thought they were getting a divorce.”

“Justin laboy laughing at every thing Kanye says as always, he’s lame asl,” wrote one netizen.

And “Bro’s tryna cheat on his wife.”

The video has been posted on Instagram by YeFanatics, and you can check it out here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yefanatics (@yefanatics)

For the unversed, Kanye West and Bianca Censori tied the knot in a hush-hush way in 2022, soon after his divorce was finalized with Kim Kardashian. As per reports, Ye and Bianca have spent the last four months traveling overseas, including to the UAE, the Maldives, Japan, and China. Meanwhile, Kim and their four kids had to evacuate her Hidden Hills abode owing to the California wildfires. Kanye was brutally slammed for traveling with new wife while Kim dealt with the crisis.

