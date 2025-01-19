Mufasa: The Lion King is in its 5th weekend and has collected strong numbers again. It has climbed up a position at the 2024’s highest-grossing films in the US list. It has officially surpassed Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire at the box office in North America. Scroll below for the deets.

Mufasa has been keeping a steady hold at the US box office since Christmas day, and although it has lost the #1 spot to new releases but, it has not given up. The movie is giving its best at the cinemas. Meanwhile, Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire is one of last year’s highest-grossing films and was at #10 in the domestic highest-grossers list with its $196.35 million US haul.

Mufasa: The Lion King has beaten Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire to enter the top 10 highest-grossing films of 2024 at the US box office. Mufasa collected $2.5 million on its 5th Friday, experiencing a drop of only 13.4% from last Friday. It lost 65 theatres on Friday. It is performing better than Jumanji: The Next Level’s 2nd Friday post-holiday.

Mufasa has hit a $196.9 million cume in the United States, surpassing Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire’s $196.35 million domestic as the 10th highest-grossing film of 2024 at the US box office. According to Luiz Fernando’s report, it will be the tenth 2024 movie to cross the $200 million mark in North America. The Disney feature will cross $200 million this week.

Meanwhile, Mufasa: The Lion King collected a solid $352.49 million in the international markets. Adding that to the $196.9 million domestic cume, the film’s worldwide cume is $549.28 million. It will cross the $550 million mark during this weekend. At the worldwide box office as well, Mufasa’s next target is Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire with its $571.75 million haul.

Once it beats Godzilla x Kong, Mufasa: The Lion King, released on December 20, will be the #7 highest-grossing film of 2024 worldwide.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Check out the latest Hollywood News!

Must Read: Gladiator II Worldwide Box Office: Ridley Scott’s Film Enters Top 30 Highest-Grossing R-Rated Movies Of All Time List

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News