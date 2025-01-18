Bob Dylan’s biopic, A Complete Unknown, is once again after another musical biopic’s collection, and this time, it is Ritchie Valens’ biopic La Bamba. Timothee Chalamet is earning loads of praise for his performance as the film is on its way to achieving a notable title at the box office in North America. Scroll below for the deets.

Like the 2024 release, La Bamba is also a musical biopic directed by Luis Valdez. The film follows the life of American Chicano rock and roll star Ritchie Valens. It featured Lou Diamond Phillips as Valens, along with Esai Morales, Rosanna DeSoto, Elizabeth Pena, Danielle von Zerneck, and Joe Pantoliano in the supporting roles. The movie follows Valens’ life and short-lived musical career. In addition to that it also featured the effect his career had on others life. In 2017, it was included in the annual selection of 25 motion pictures added to the National Film Registry of the US Library of Congress deemed culturally, historically, or aesthetically significant. It was recommended for preservation.

Based on Box Office Mojo’s data, La Bamba collected $54.21 million at the box office in North America. Timothee Chalamet’s film, A Complete Unknown is beating the 1987 movie’s US haul very soon. According to Luiz Fernando’s report, the Bob Dylan biopic had a good hold at the US box office. It has been consistently in the domestic box office chart’s top 10. The movie collected a solid $611K on 4th Thursday, which was just a drop of 28.3% from last Thursday.

A Complete Unknown has hit a $53.8 million cume in the United States. It is beating La Bamba’s $54.2 million domestic run with its Friday collections only. Therefore, the movie will enter the All-Time top 10 highest-grossing musical biopics ever in the US. It is eyeing a $60 million to $70 million run in North America.

According to Collider’s report, the film was produced on a reported budget between $50 million and $70 million, and its break-even point is between $125 million and $175 million. Based on the trade analyst’s report, this seems unlikely for the film.

A Complete Unknown was released in the theatres on December 25, 2024.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

