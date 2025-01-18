Azaad, starring Aaman Devgan and Rasha Thadani in the lead roles, wrapped up its opening day journey. As expected, it started slow and saw some push due to Cinema Lovers Day. Released amid minimal expectations, the film faced competition from Kangana Ranaut’s Emergency but still managed a fair number, considering the film has been shouldered by new faces. Keep reading for a detailed collection report of day 1!

The Bollywood historical drama, directed by Abhishek Kapoor, was released across the country yesterday. It received mostly favorable reviews from critics. Debutant Aaman Devgan is being praised for his confident and natural performance. Even debutante Rasha Thandani is receiving positive feedback for her good screen presence and overall performance.

However, despite positive reactions, Azaad didn’t see a significant increase in the collection. With poor buzz on the ground, the film registered a collection of just 1.50 crore net at the Indian box office on day 1. The start is fair as the film features entirely new faces in the lead roles, but one can’t rule out that the film features Ajay Devgn in an extended cameo.

Yesterday, due to discounted ticket rates for Cinema Lovers Day, Azaad saw some numbers coming in, or else, it would been a complete washout. In morning shows, it started with 6% occupancy. There was a decent jump in the afternoon, and the occupancy increased to 12%. In the evening, it jumped to 16%, and in night shows, it went further up to 26-27%.

In our box office prediction story, we predicted that the film would open at 1-1.75 crore net, and that happened. As word-of-mouth is positive, some growth is expected today. But still, the overall weekend score will be poor. It needs to show a miraculous jump today to stay in the game.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

