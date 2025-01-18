Madha Gaja Raja, starring Vishal, Anjali, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, and Santhanam, is inches away from becoming Kollywood’s first hit in 2025. What’s more exciting is that this verdict will come in the first week itself. The film enjoyed the full benefit of the Pongal festive season and is now displaying a solid hold on regular days. Keep reading for a detailed box office report of day 6!

The latest Kollywood entertainer was destined to become a big box office success. It was originally supposed to be released in 2013 but faced several postponements and difficulties in hitting theatres for various reasons. Finally, after a long wait of 11 years, the film saw the day of lights and hit theatres on January 12.

Madha Gaja Raja opened on a good note, earning 3 crores. With positive word-of-mouth and Pongal holidays, it saw a solid run at ticket windows. In the first five days, it made 25.20 crores. Yesterday, on day 6, the film maintained a stronghold and earned 3.75 crores. Impressively, the collection was 13.66% higher than the opening day, which says a lot about the film’s appreciation among audiences.

In its first six days, Madha Gaja Raja has posted an impressive net collection of 28.95 crore at the Indian box office. Today, being Saturday, the film will show a healthy jump and secure a hit verdict.

Reportedly, the Tamil entertainer is made on a budget of 15 crores. Against this cost, it has already raked in an ROI (return on investment) of 13.61 crores or 90.73%. Today, it will cross the 30 crore mark at the Indian box office, taking returns over 100%. So, as per Koimoi’s parameters, the Vishal starrer is ready to be Kollywood‘s first hit of 2025.

Day-wise collection breakdown of Madha Gaja Raja:

Day 1- 3 crores

Day 2- 3 crores

Day 3- 6.20 crores

Day 4- 6.80 crores

Day 5- 6.20 crores

Day 6- 3.75 crores

Total- 28.95 crores

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office stories & updates!

Must Read: Daaku Maharaaj Box Office Collection Day 6: Nandamuri Balakrishna’s Film Is Running Out Of Steam, Might Fail To Recover Its Cost?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News