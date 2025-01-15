2024 was a mixed bag for Kollywood. Despite some special successes like Amaran and Maharaja, the overall year didn’t make the expected revenue at the Indian box office. It’s not that there were no major releases, but still, they couldn’t meet the expectations that were set by 2023. One of the major reasons behind the dip is related to the Tamil superstar trio of Thalapathy Vijay, Rajinikanth, and Ajith Kumar. Keep reading for a detailed report!

Like the Telugu film industry, the Tamil film industry has also witnessed massive revenue growth in the last few years. While the industry continuously churns out quality content, it is also backed by superstars who can attract massive footfalls. Even with the change in box office dynamics in the post-pandemic era, Kollywood shined bright by displaying a highly successful run in 2023.

As per Ormax, Tamil films earned a cumulative sum of 1969 crore gross at the Indian box office in 2023. Such a solid run was possible due to multiple big hits. Rajinikanth’s Jailer was a big success, followed by Thalapathy Vijay’s Leo. Apart from these two money-spinners, there were also Ponniyin Selvan 2, Varisu, and Thunivu. Apart from these films, there were also some comparatively smaller successes.

The collection was expected to improve in 2024, but unfortunately, a dip was witnessed, and a collection of 1829 crore gross was registered. There are three important reasons for this dip of 140 crores, which are listed below.

No release of Ajith Kumar

Ajith Kumar is a big star of Kollywood, and his absence was a big dent to the industry in 2024. In 2023, his Thunivu grossed over 140 crores at the Indian box office, and last year, he was completely missing from the release calendar.

Thalapathy Vijay and Rajinikanth fail to deliver

In 2023, both these superstars gave big-money spinners. Jailer and Leo grossed over 400 crores each in India. In 2024, Thalapathy Vijay had The Greatest Of All Time, and Rajinikanth had Vettaiyan, but both these films underperformed and contributed a cumulative collection of 478 crore gross.

Underperformance of magnum opuses

Apart from star releases, there were magnum opuses like Kamal Haasan’s Indian 2, Chiyaan Vikram’s Thangalaan, and Suriya’s Kanguva. Unfortunately, none of these films delivered at the Indian box office and wrapped up their run much below their potential. Shockingly, the cumulative gross of these three films is just 235.45 crores.

