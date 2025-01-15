Victory Venkatesh has made a smashing comeback at the Indian box office after facing a big blow with his last theatrical release. The actor was last seen in Saindhav, which was a disaster. Now, exactly a year later, the veteran Tollywood star has made a big mark with his latest release, Sankranthiki Vasthunam. It has exceeded all expectations and has registered the bumper collection on day 1. Keep reading for a detailed report!

The Tollywood action comedy marks the reunion of Anil Ravipudi and Venkatesh. The duo has delivered successes like F2 and F3 and is heading for another big commercial winner. The film was released yesterday and it opened to mostly positive reviews from critics. Even among the ticket-buying audience, it is enjoying favorable word-of-mouth.

Sankranthiki Vasthunam enjoyed the benefit of the big Sankranti holiday. Backed by good promotional material and chartbuster music, the film recorded impressive pre-sales and strong walk-ins throughout the day, locking in a winning total. Morning shows kicked off with over 70% occupancy, and the occupancy remained in the range of 90% during the remaining day.

Sankranthiki Vasthunam earned a massive 25 crore net at the Indian box office on day 1. This made it Venkatesh’s biggest opener, surpassing F3’s 15.60 crores.

Last year, Venkatesh came with Saindhav as his Sankranti release. It was a big flop and opened at just 3.90 crores. His latest release clocked a staggering 541% higher collection compared to it. From here, the film will easily enter the 100-crore club at the Indian box office.

Ram Charan’s Game Changer and Nandamuri Balakrishna’s Daaku Maharaaj are playing in theatres, but they won’t dent Sankranthiki Vasthunam’s run. In fact, at many locations, shows of Game Changer are being replaced with the Venkatesh starrer.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office stories & updates!

Must Read: Madha Gaja Raja Box Office Collection Day 3: Shows A Crazy Jump Of 106% On Pongal, Set To Be A Big Success Despite A Delay Of 11 Years

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News